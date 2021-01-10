Gwen Stefani showcases toned figure in faux fur bikini in nostalgic throwback photo The No Doubt singer has been delighting fans by going on a trip down memory lane

Gwen Stefani has been sharing some fabulous throwback pictures on social media since releasing her new single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, much to the delight of fans.

And over the weekend, Blake Shelton's fiancée posted a photo of herself dressed in a faux fur bikini top and leather trousers as she posed on the red carpet.

In the picture, a young Gwen was sporting bright blue hair and had face jewels as well as bright red lipstick.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani reveals how her proposal nearly didn't happen

"No, it wasn't Halloween then.. and it isn't now," Gwen wrote alongside the pictures.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance, with one writing: "You look even younger now!" while another wrote: "Gwen is goals!" A third added: "I love this look so much! You're iconic."

Gwen Stefani looked incredible in a faux fur bikini top

The No Doubt singer is no stranger to changing her appearance and at the start of her career she often rocked different coloured hair, from bright pink to red.

For the past few years, Gwen has been sporting blonde hair, which she often styles down or in a high ponytail.

Gwen is a natural brunette and often shares throwback photos of herself as a teenager with dark hair. The mother-of-three dyes her hair every week to maintain her iconic blonde hair locks.

The No Doubt star shared a side-by-side picture of herself then and now

In an interview with Refinery 29, the No Doubt star's hairstylist Danilo Dixon revealed: "We colour her hair every Monday, before The Voice."

He added: "I developed a high-lift formula for her. I learned that I could get a place of blonde that I want, and the quality of hair that we need and want, by using a new product as opposed to bleach."

Gwen is renowned for her quirky sense of style

During the pandemic, Gwen even helped to rescue Blake's hair from a dye disaster, after he got carried away with his Just For Men dye.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during the summer, the country singer explained: "We ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while and I wasn't doing it right, it had too much colour, it was like blue or purple or something."

The Voice judge with finacé Blake Shelton

He added that Gwen then came to his aid and helped him restore his colour, although he admitted he came to like his bright hair because quarantine "was the time to mess around with it".

