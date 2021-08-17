Princess Beatrice hints at due date of first child Not long to go now!

Princess Beatrice doesn't have long to wait until she welcomes her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Back in May, the couple announced they were expecting their baby in the autumn, but in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this month, Beatrice appears to have confirmed she is due in October.

The pregnant royal, who is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, was speaking to our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher for our Back to School digital issue when she was asked about looking ahead to the school years.

READ: Giovanna Fletcher on mum guilt, meeting Kate Middleton and juggling work with raising her three sons

Beatrice, who was diagnosed with dyslexia aged seven, said: "It's a great question. I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about stepson Wolfie and unborn baby

"I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."

READ: Where will Princess Beatrice give birth?

READ: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's cute post to birthday girl Princess Beatrice

Beatrice then appeared to hint that she was due in a couple of months' time as she added: "My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift."

Beatrice pictured at Wimbledon in July

The Queen's granddaughter, 33, also spoke about her stepson Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie, who is the five-year-old son of Edoardo. On homeschooling her "bonus son", she laughed: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

The royal spoke to our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher on Zoom

Beatrice also reminisced on her own school years, admitting that she loved school despite hating spelling and writing essays. "For me, I loved school. I hated writing essays, I hated spelling, but I loved the environment," she said.

READ: Heavily pregnant Alex Jones reveals how labour won't stop her taking her son on first day of school

"I think I was very lucky that school gave me such a positive environment. But I still have those dreams where you wake up in the middle of the night going, 'Which homework have I not done?!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.