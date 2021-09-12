Lourdes Leon looks like mom Madonna’s twin in an unexpected look you can’t miss We’re obsessed!

Lourdes Leon was the spitting image of her mother Madonna as she sat front row at a New York Fashion Week show in a chic ribbed look we want too.

The brunette stunner looked gorgeous at the Laur show as she took in the brand’s Summer 2022 collection on Saturday wearing a chic, ribbed ivory top completed with zip-up detailing and a collar, paired with matching body-skimming pants.

Lourdes sat in the front row of the Laur NYFW show

Lourdes bared part of her toned midriff in the ensemble and completed the look with a high ponytail braid, white shades, thin gold hoops, and a gold nameplate necklace emblazoned with 'Lourdes'.

The 24-year-old model also showed off her manicure - long sculpted acrylic nails that matched her look - and the tattoo on her fingers that spelled out 'DAD'.

Earlier this month, Lourdes also turned heads when she posted a stunning snap of herself in an ab-bearing top.

Lourdes posted photos of herself wearing the look in her Instagram Story

The mint green halter top left most of her torso exposed, highlighting her toned physique.

But it wasn't just the top that caught attention, it was also the stunning array of jewelry she wore, which included a jewel-encrusted belt she wore on her skinny jeans.

Lourdes wowed in a crisscrossed halter top as she showed off her Swarovski jewelry

She also rocked a large chain necklace around her neck and a matching belly chain.

In the star's caption, she posted a string of diamond emojis and tagged Swarovski, creative director Giovanna Engelbert, photographer Mikael Jansson, and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Lourdes had comments turned off for the post, but there's no doubt that fans fell in love with the photo. It attracted over 16,000 likes.

