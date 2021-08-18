Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon commands attention in nude mini dress Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday with her family

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination when she rocked up to her mother's 63rd birthday party wearing a skintight nude mini dress.

The 24-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed for photos in her figure-flaunting frock on Madonna's Instagram.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in intimate bed photo that Instagram deleted

In one image, Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – stands leaning against a wall with her back arched and seductively looking over her shoulder towards the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring all six of her children

Another showed the trained dancer sitting on a wall, with her toned legs and long green and yellow-painted nails stealing focus.

Lourdes accessorised her mini dress with silver jewellery and a pair of nude flip flops and kept her makeup in theme with her neutral ensemble, adding lashings of dark brown lip liner and a brown smokey eye.

Madonna celebrated turning 63 by flying her family and friends to Italy for a big birthday bash on Tuesday.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational in tiny green bikini

READ: Madonna publicly shows support for daughter Lourdes following incredible achievement

Lourdes wowed in her nude mini dress

"Let the Birthday Games Begin," she captioned a series of photos from the party, which saw her joined by her six children - Lourdes, Rocco, 21, David, 15, Mercy, also 15, and twins Estere and Stella, eight - as well as boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27.

In one snap, the singer was seen sitting with her arm wrapped around Rocco while Lourdes crouched down in front of him, with multiple braids in her hair as she rocked a cut-out black mini dress.

Lourdes' appearance comes after she graced the cover of the September issue of Vogue magazine in a sparkly silver mini dress that showcased her dancer's figure.

Lourdes joined her family in Italy for Madonna's birthday celebrations

Lourdes held her own on the cover despite being surrounded by seven models, including Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

She is also pictured in the magazine rocking a purple and black long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned stomach, which she paired with matching bottoms as she posed by a glass door.

Speaking to the publication, the 24-year-old addressed the public's false assumptions about her as the daughter of Madonna. She said: "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her but I'm not."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.