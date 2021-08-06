Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon wows in thigh-skimming mini dress The famous offspring stunned on the cover of Vogue magazine

Lourdes Leon may have a famous mother in Madonna – but there's no denying she's making a name for herself in the world of fashion.

The 24-year-old looked gorgeous as she graced the cover of Vogue magazine in a sparkly silver mini dress that showcased her dancer's figure.

Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – held her own despite being surrounded by seven models, including Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

She is also pictured in the magazine rocking a purple and black long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned stomach, which she paired with matching bottoms as she posed by a glass door.

Speaking to the magazine, the professional dancer addressed the public's false assumptions about her as the daughter of Madonna.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her but I'm not."

Lourdes looks gorgeous in her mini dress on the cover of the September issue of Vogue

Lourdes revealed that she paid for her own college and lives in Bushwick, a neighbourhood in New York City.

The star is also a trained dancer and opened up about her passion, adding: "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You're using your body to define the space around you - to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna's six children and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and also has son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

She also posed for a spread inside the magazine

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lola – who is following in her mother's performance footsteps.

Talking to Vogue, Madonna said her daughter is "insanely talented".

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

