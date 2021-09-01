Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, is a successful model and dancer, and the star regularly leaves fans speechless with some stunning looks.

MORE: Carlos Leon talks his and Madonna's daughter Lourdes' healthy ways and fashion sense

On Wednesday, the star proved she still knows how to command attention when she posted a beautiful snap of herself in an ab-bearing top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring her six children

The mint green item tied around her neck and left most of her torso exposed, highlighting her incredibly toned physique.

It wasn't just the top that caught attention as she had a stunning array of jewellery, including a jewel-encrusted belt around her skinny jeans.

The 24-year-old also had a large chain necklace around her neck, and one wrapped around her waist.

In the star's caption, she posted a string of diamond emojis and tagged Swarovski, creative director Giovanna Engelbert, photographer Mikael Jansson and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The star had her toned physique on display

The star had comments turned off for the post, but there's no doubt that fans fell in love with the photo, and it attracted over 16,000 likes.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in intimate bed photo that Instagram deleted

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon wows in thigh-skimming mini dress

Lourdes always manages to catch attention with her fashions, and last month she thrilled in a nude mini dress as she turned up to celebrate her famous mother's 63rd birthday.

In one image, the star – affectionately known as Lola – leaned against a wall with her back arched and seductively looking over her shoulder towards the camera.

Another showed the trained dancer sitting on a wall, with her toned legs and long green and yellow-painted nails stealing focus.

Lourdes accessorised her mini dress with silver jewellery and a pair of nude flip flops and kept her makeup in theme with her neutral ensemble, adding lashings of dark brown lip liner and a brown smokey eye.

Lourdes rocked up to her mother's birthday in style!

Madonna celebrated turning 63 by flying her family and friends to Italy for a big birthday bash.

"Let the Birthday Games Begin," she captioned a series of photos from the party, which saw her joined by her six children - Lourdes, Rocco, 21, David, 15, Mercy, also 15, and twins Estere and Stella, eight - as well as boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27.

In one snap, the singer was seen sitting with her arm wrapped around Rocco while Lourdes crouched down in front of him, with multiple braids in her hair as she rocked a cut-out black mini dress.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.