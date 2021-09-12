Dua Lipa turns heads in sheer top alongside unexpected date

Dua Lipa has made it no secret that she loves a bold look, and her latest was no different as she struck a pose next to a music icon during a night out on the town.

MORE: Dua Lipa turns heads in a dazzling ab-baring look - and wait ‘til you see her hat

In a snap the Levitating songstress shared on Instagram over the weekend, she could be seen wrapping her arm around Elton John and puckering her lips as she stood at his side wearing a sheer black top with a strappy black bralette underneath, paired with black high-waist trousers and shimmery black pumps.

Dua looked sensational during her night out in a sheer top paired with a strappy bralette underneath

Elton, meanwhile, showed off his signature style in a bright green suit paired with a printed top and printed loafers. In the snaps, Dua could also be seen striking a solo pose in the look and giving a close-up look at the off-the-shoulder top.

"A perfect night @eltonjohn," Dua captioned the post. Fans loved the look and raced to the comments, with one writing, "This is everything and more." Another added: "Your date is a babe," while her boyfriend Anwar Hadid chimed in: "Gawgeousss".

RELATED: Dua Lipa's funky pastel co-ord is a whole summer mood

Dua went on to tease fans in a post she uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, that showed her singing her hit song Pretty Please into a mic on stage. “ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW!!!,” she captioned it.

The singer teased fans with a major announcement that she'll reveal on Monday

Fans speculated about what it could be in the comments, with one writing, "Yessss my favorite song." Another added: "US TOUR????", while an additional fan chimed in: "WHAT? OMGGGG".

While we wait to see what the star has in store to kick off the week, we have no doubt she’ll announce the news in a very stylish way.

MORE: Dua Lipa's luxurious London home with Anwar Hadid is impossibly stylish

Prior to her sheer top post, Dua made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video that showed her swinging from a tree trunk wearing a black puffer coat with a strappy pink and red crop top tucked underneath that crossed over her toned midriff.

We can always count on Dua for major style inspiration

The crop top appeared to have long sleeves as well and featured a separate piece that Dua wore around her neck like a scarf.

The hitmaker looked stunning in the ensemble, which she paired with baggy jeans and sneakers.

Her hair, which she wore slicked back in two braids, also matched the playful vibe of the moment, and the entire look was the perfect transitional ensemble for fall.

It's one more reason why we keep looking to Dua for major style inspo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.