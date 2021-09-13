Catherine Zeta-Jones shares relatable confession in lingerie-clad throwback Really, what does happen now?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is quite possibly one of Hollywood's biggest bombshells, and she's showed it off to aplomb in several of her movies.

But with all her achievements, she's just like any of us when she has an existential crisis, and she gave her own two cents on it with her latest post.

The actress shared a throwback clip of herself from the 1995 film Blue Juice, which saw her emerging from a kitchen with a tray of food in her hand.

She walked out in the most stunning black lacy lingerie and combined it with an eye-catching pair of fur boots, with her sleek jet black hair and incredible physique really selling the entire look.

In the caption, Catherine confessed, "Sport and Dessert! I have watched Formula 1, every singles tennis match of the US open, golf, and now I indulge in dessert and wonder… 'what the hell happens now' #lovesport #lovedessert."

Catherine shared a throwback video to talk about her love for sport and dessert

Several fans were mesmerized by the Welsh star's incredible appearance and physique, with one commenting, "I adore your body!" Another wrote, "Wow........ Yup, God sure knew what he was doing…"

Many could relate to Catherine's hilarious admission as well, as one fan said, "I wouldn’t expect anything else from a self-confessed sports junkie like you, Cath: I hope you had a great weekend... enjoy your dessert all the way, girl," and another adding, "I need this in my life! All sport and no dessert."

Of course, the Chicago actress' penchant for sports and athleticism has been well-documented, including very recently when she celebrated a sporting achievement of her own.

Catherine shared a series of pictures on her Instagram showing off her prowess as a golfer, a hobby she has ardently pursued for quite some time now.

The actress was on the cover of Golf Chic Magazine

She revealed that her skills managed to land her the cover of Golf Chic Magazine, sharing a picture of the cover, in which she appeared in a pastel blue dress.

