Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks blonde hair and glitzy dress in stunning throwback photo The Chicago actress suits any hair colour

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a fabulous sense of style and over the years she's experimented with many different looks for work.

And to mark the end of the week, the Chicago star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback photo of herself rocking blonde hair.

The picture was taken from her movie Intolerable Cruelty, and the star looked stylish dressed in a V-neck gold dress.

The Hollywood star was inundated with messages from her followers who were quick to compliment her appearance. "You look absolutely gorgeous!" one wrote, while another commented: "What a beauty!" A third added: "Such a beautiful photo."

The award-winning actress doesn't take herself too seriously and shared a very candid photo of her current hair situation just days before.

In the picture, Catherine's long brunette hair was untamed and wild, and she captioned the image: "So, how's your hair today? #doblondeshavemorefun."

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible as a blonde

The actress typically wears her hair straight so fans were surprised to see her natural locks, but many commented on the off-duty look, telling her to wear it like that more often.

Catherine has recently returned to New York after spending the summer in Spain with her family.

The actress and her husband Michael Douglas have a luxury holiday home in Majorca and spent their days relaxing in the garden and swimming in the sea.

The Hollywood star's youngest child Carys has left for college

During the trip, Catherine's family from Wales also joined them, including her parents and niece Ava Zeta.

The Darling Buds of May actress hadn't seen her family since the start of the pandemic and more than made up for lost time with them.

Not long after returning to the United States, Catherine waved both her children off to university. The actress shared an upbeat post on social media marking the milestone, writing: "Frist day of class at college today for a freshman and a senior student, a.k.a Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."

Catherine with husband Michael Douglas and their family

The post was accompanied by a picture of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, and came just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys to pack.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

