Beyoncé's leggy microshorts are proof she's still having a hot girl summer Give us Bey’s entire closet and nothing less.

As stars prepped for the Meta Gala Monday, Beyoncé was giving fans major FOMO in a different way with a series of stylish snaps from her end-of-summer vacation with husband Jay-Z, and we wanted every look in them.

Queen Bey was stunned as she soaked up the sun on a yacht wearing a printed shorts jumper that came complete with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. She completed the look with white, on-trend rectangular sunglasses, and rocked her hair in a ponytail.

Bey looked incredible in her printed shorts jumper on her dreamy vacation with Jay-Z

Jay-Z, meanwhile stood by her side in a white T-shirt and navy shorts as he palmed a cocktail, and their youngest daughter, Rumi, ran up and photobombed the snap.

It was just one of six posts Queen Bey shared in a span of 24 hours, which also included a photo of her striking a pose in a dreamy, plunging mini wrap dress that was embellished with a diamond chain.

Queen Bey kept the gorgeous resort looks coming

The Ivy Park mogul topped the chic number with an eye-popping diamond choker, geometric Philo frames and a clear L’afshar clutch. Bey could be seen sharing a toast with Jay in the outfit on their yacht after she cascaded a flight of stairs.

Then, Beyoncé wowed again in a white collared top tucked into a black mini Valentino skirt, which she teamed with a fierce pair of black stilettos that were topped with a leather rose. She completed the outfit with Valentino frames and a statement-making gold necklace.

The superstar songstress also stunned in a Versace mini skirt

But it was the series of images and videos the triple-threat star uploaded on Tuesday that really warmed fans’ hearts.

The snaps and clips were from the duo’s new Tiffany About Love campaign, which showed Beyoncé sitting at a piano saying, “Twenty years. It will be twenty years next year,” as Jay Z stood by her side and she referenced how long they had been together.

Beyoncé and Jay star in Tiffany's new About Love campaign

The mother-of-three looked stunning in a sleek black dress topped with Tiffany’s 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany diamond as she sang Audrey Hepburn’s Moon River.

Beyoncé is the first black woman to ever wear the breathtaking jewel, which has only been worn by three other women, including Lady Gaga and Audrey.

In another clip, Bey went full glam yet again in an ethereal white dress as she kicked back on a private plane.

Simply gorgeous.

