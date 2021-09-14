Christie Brinkley has had major fashion moment after moment on her social media as she's been slowly exploring how she can bring her sense of style to a quarantined world.

She recently shared pictures from a trip she made to a friend's wedding, where she donned a gorgeous dress that had fans enchanted.

The supermodel posted photographs of herself laughing along with her friend at the beach as they each hold their drink in their hand and feel the wind in their faces.

In the caption, she wrote, "No we weren't having any fun at all at the Wedding! lol! You know, it's kind of nice not being the one getting married for a change! I think I prefer being the intrepid wedding photographer…"

She even revealed a little gaffe she made when sharing the pictures as she wrote, "That's me in action in the last pic grabbing a shot of the beautiful couple! [sic] Opps I forgot to add that shot lol!"

Christie shared pictures from a beachfront wedding she attended

Christie showed off more of her outfit in a previous post as she detailed her routine before she departed for the wedding.

She wore a beautiful and flowy pink off-shoulder ruffled dress from Zimmermann, made of a sheer fabric and covered in polka dots. She even managed to show off her incredible figure by cinching the dress in using a rope belt.

She highlighted how she'd gotten ready with the help of products from her SBLA Beauty line as she wrote, "Dashing off to a beautiful Wedding on the beach and taking these two wands with me for touch ups...

"My pink lip plumper and the facial wand both by @sblabeauty and by the way the wands are the perfect gift to congratulate the mom because every Mother of the bride wants to look great at her daughter's wedding!"

The 67-year-old attended the wedding in a pink Zimmermann dress

Fans fell in love with the supermodel's look, with one commenting, "Looking so beautiful as always," and another adding, "What a gorgeous dress! You look stunning in it!! So beautiful!!"

