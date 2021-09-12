Christie Brinkley stuns in a little black dress you need to see to believe She's still got it!

Christie Brinkley may have branched out into several endeavors over the years, but she doesn't miss out on opportunities to remind everyone that she is still a supermodel.

The 67-year-old pulled that feat off to great effect when she shared with fans a series of photos that saw her bringing out those modelling chops in a high fashion little black dress.

The supermodel posted on Instagram a series of behind-the-scenes shots from a photoshoot she recently did for L'Officiel, as she playfully posed for the photographer in front of a white background.

She wore thigh high black boots and her hair tied up, all to show off a stunning black mini-dress which featured a ruffled collar and sleeves, almost like it was out of the Victorian era.

"It's Fashion WEEK in NYC but healthy glowing skin is ALWAYS in style that's why I effortlessly accessorize my skin with @sblabeauty," she wrote in the caption, highlighting the products from her SBLA Beauty brand.

Fans were left stunned by the shots and couldn't believe how good Christie looked, with one commenting, "Wow Gorgeous photo shoot of you Christie."

Christie's couture LBD mesmerized her fans

Another wrote, "Stunning, as always," and a third added, "Gosh Christie you certainly defy age! Stunning." Many others added echoes of the word "beautiful" as well.

Christie has taken every opportunity to show off to her fans the beauty of her SBLA line and the products that come with it.

She recently shared a new video giving an insight into her glam routine with SBLA, but many were just as entranced by her outfit.

In the clip, she wore a denim shirt that she'd folded into an off-shoulder silhouette, which showed off her chest and the necklace dangling off her neck, even tying a red bandana around her waist to cinch her in.

The supermodel showed off her beauty routine right before going on the air

"I'm about to go on the air, but first… my SBLA lip plumper," she said, as she brought out her red lip plumper and started applying it to touch up her look.

