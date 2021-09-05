Christie Brinkley shares her glam routine in striking denim outfit Supermodel of the world

Christie Brinkley is establishing her presence in every sort of industry imaginable, and with her SBLA Beauty line, she's had fans in awe of her beauty routine too.

The supermodel shared a new video with fans giving them an insight into her glam routine, but many others were just as entranced by her outfit.

"I'm about to go on the air, but first… my SBLA lip plumper," she said, as she brought out her red lip plumper and started applying it to touch up her look.

In the clip, she wore a denim shirt that she'd folded into an off-shoulder silhouette, which showed off her chest and the necklace dangling off her neck.

She even tied a red bandana around her waist to cinch her in and accentuate her figure even more.

Christie's outfit had just as many fans as her make-up tips

She captioned the video with, "Beauty tips and Two for lips…1. 'For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.' Audrey Hepburn I love her!

"And…2. Lip Plumper and Sculpt in 2 colors 15% off all our products to celebrate @sblabeauty #latergram #beautytips Happy Labor Day!!"

Fans were enamored with the clip, including her stylish outfit. One commented, "In other words be more Christie Brinkley," with another saying, "As BEAUTIFUL as you were in Seventeen magazine."

One fan wrote, "I still think you should have a clothing line, you have great style and elegant taste… right ladies! I would definitely purchase... a lot!!" Christie responded to them with, "Thank you! I do think that would be fun to do!!"

The supermodel made a grand entrance with her swimsuit snap

The supermodel has been celebrating the success of her various endeavors, including posting a celebratory swimsuit snapshot in honor of her Bellissima Prosecco wines.

Christie posted a picture of herself emerging from the water like an ocean nymph wearing a figure-hugging black swimsuit with geometric patterns on it, holding two bottles of wine.

