Christie Brinkley, 70, steals the show in elegant black gown on the red carpet

Christie Brinkley, the iconic supermodel who seems to defy time, dazzled at the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on Wednesday night.

At 70 years old, Christie showcased her timeless beauty and elegant style, leading the star-studded event with grace.

Christie graced the red carpet in a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress that perfectly hugged her svelte figure.

A flowing white sash belt cinched her already tiny waist, adding a touch of drama to her look. With her famous smile lighting up the night, Christie exuded confidence and poise in front of the cameras.

Recommended video You may also like Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine

Her bouncy blonde curls were elegantly swept over one shoulder, complementing her bright red lip and sultry eyeshadow.

A generous dusting of peach blush added a healthy glow to her flawless complexion. She completed her look with tall black heels featuring a silver toe, standing tall and radiant as she posed for photos.

© Kevin Mazur Christie Brinkley the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards

The mother-of-three had a blast on the red carpet, playfully tossing her sash around and enjoying the moment.

Just two months before this dazzling appearance, Christie had shared a more serious update with her fans: her diagnosis of skin cancer.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Christie Brinkley looks incredible at 70 years of age

In true Christie fashion, she faced this challenge with optimism and a focus on raising awareness.

She revealed on Instagram that her basal cell carcinoma was caught early thanks to vigilant skincare and medical attention. "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early," Christie shared with her followers.

"And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."

© Patricia Schlein/Star Max Christie flashes a smile as she arrives at the event

Christie's experience has turned her into an advocate for diligent sun protection. She advised her over 900,000 followers on the importance of regular skin checks and proper sunscreen application.

"I got serious a bit late, so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves, and a wide-brim hat," she explained.

The discovery of her skin cancer was somewhat fortuitous, happening during a dermatology visit with her daughter.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Christie is a mom of three

"The doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment, so I wasn’t going to say anything, but at the VERY end, I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," she recounted.

His prompt action and her timely inquiry led to a quick biopsy. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she exclaimed.

Christie’s story is not just one of glamour but also of gratitude and proactive health management. She ended her post with heartfelt thanks to her medical team, including Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr. Geronemus, and Dr. Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York.

Her message to her fans was clear: "So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today. And slather up, my friends!"