Christie Brinkley, 70, steals the show in a leggy red dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Celebration

Christie Brinkley dazzled on the red carpet at the much-anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Radiating joy and timeless glamour, the 70-year-old icon turned heads in a striking red dress that showcased her famed supermodel legs.

The event, a star-studded affair, took place on a vibrant Thursday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Christie's ensemble was nothing short of spectacular, featuring oversized sleeves and a high slit that afforded a glimpse of her still statuesque figure.

© KENA BETANCUR Christine Brinkley dazzles in a red dress at Sport Illustrated swimsuit 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary red carpet

Her blonde waves cascaded beautifully past her shoulders, perfectly complementing the bold red lipstick that lit up her smile. Pristine white pumps completed the ensemble, adding a chic and modern touch to her glamorous look.

The evening was a celebration of new and familiar faces, with the unveiling of four SI Swimsuit Issue cover models: Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, and Gayle King, who made her debut at 69.

© KENA BETANCUR Christie turned 70 this year

Christie, a veteran of the SI Swimsuit Issue with historic consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981, shared the spotlight with grace and a sense of camaraderie.

Only two months prior to this dazzling appearance, Christie had shared a more somber update with her fans – her diagnosis of skin cancer.

True to form, Christie faced this challenge with optimism and a focus on awareness. She revealed on Instagram that her basal cell carcinoma was caught early, thanks to vigilant skincare and medical attention.

© Kristina Bumphrey Christie Brinkley looked incredible in her red gown

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," Christie shared with her followers. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."

Her experience has turned Christie into an advocate for diligent sun protection. She advised her over 900,000 followers on the importance of regular skin checks and proper sunscreen application.

"I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat," she explained.

The discovery of her skin cancer was somewhat fortuitous, happening during a dermatology visit with her daughter.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Christie is an icon

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," she recounted.

His prompt action and her timely inquiry led to a quick biopsy. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she exclaimed.

Christie’s story is not just one of glamour but also of gratitude and proactive health management. She ended her post with heartfelt thanks to her medical team, including Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr. Geronemus, and Dr. Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York.

Her message to her fans was clear: "So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"