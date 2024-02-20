Christie Brinkley looks incredible in white bra as she as she reflects on turning 70

Christie Brinkley recently showcased her enduring grace and fitness in a striking Instagram mirror selfie, where she donned a chic white Alo sports bra, paired with a sleek black jacket and leggings.

This radiant snapshot emerged shortly after the ageless supermodel celebrated a milestone 70th birthday, marking the occasion with a rejuvenating beach getaway.

Reflecting on her journey, Christie shared a heartfelt message alongside her photo: "Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see? I'm finally happy with the person looking back at me."

In the comfort of her spacious walk-in closet, surrounded by vibrant spring dresses and whimsical straw hats, Christie's beaming smile in the photo captures her contentment and self-acceptance.

Her illustrious career began with a bang as she adorned the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for three consecutive years, starting in 1979.

Christie's fame soared even higher when she married music legend Billy Joel in 1985, a union that introduced her to a new audience through her appearances in his music videos. Despite their split nine years later, Christie's star never dimmed.

Celebrated by Allure and Men's Health as one of the most beautiful women of all time, Christie's influence extended beyond her striking looks.

Her remarkable 25-year tenure as the face of Covergirl is one of the longest modeling contracts ever recorded, a testament to her timeless appeal and professionalism.

In 2005, Covergirl reaffirmed her status as an icon by re-signing her as a model for mature skin, underscoring her role as an advocate for beauty at any age.

Christie's versatility shines through her diverse endeavors, from her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago to her guest appearance on NBC's The Goldbergs in 2019.

Her commitment to inspiring women of all ages and body types to embrace their unique beauty with confidence has been a constant theme throughout her career.

Despite experiencing love and loss through four marriages, Christie remains open to the possibility of romance. However, she finds solace in her current life, emphasizing the importance of self-happiness as the foundation for fulfillment.

