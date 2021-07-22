Christina Aguilera leaves fans gasping with revealing snapshots from big day This is what you call behind the scenes

Christina Aguilera, once again, left fans absolutely stunned with her beauty as she took them behind the scenes of a big day for her.

SEE: Christina Aguilera's silky all-black ensemble has fans feeling the heat

The singer posted pictures on Instagram from the backstage set-up for her big show, including some that left her followers wowed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with incredible waist length hair

Christina shared some snapshots of her getting ready, wearing full jewelry but barely any clothing in one, loosely draped in only a bathrobe.

She also added others of her in a black pantsuit, wearing with it a sheer robe with a fur lining. The shots revealed the activity as she prepared for her concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

MORE: Christina Aguilera's fans convinced she's 20 after latest sensational picture

The pictures she shared were from a story she did with Interview Magazine, which involved a behind-the-scenes photoshoot of the singer.

The Genie in a Bottle singer's backstage shots were a sight to behold

"Backstage moments," she wrote in the caption, with an emoji of a kiss. And her fans loved the set, with several sharing kiss emojis of their own. Demi Lovato commented with, "Queen," while Heidi Klum left a heart-eyed emoji.

Several of her other fans also chimed in, writing, "You look gorgeous, as always!! Adore you!!" and, "Yes queen, so proud of you! So glad you're back!"

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a vision in black ahead of important event

READ: Christina Aguilera is over the moon to share long-awaited news

Many cheered her on for her return to music and performing, given this was her first public performance in a while.

Her two day set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, performing with the LA Philharmonic, received significant acclaim and fanfare from all corners, resulting in sold out shows.

Christina's Hollywood Bowl performance was a huge success

She's shared several snippets from her performance there, including one where she showed her gratitude to the team of people that worked on the shows with her.

"I can wholeheartedly say I had the time of my LIFE performing at the @hollywoodbowl this weekend. THANK YOU to the incredible team that made this show possible," she wrote in the caption.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.