Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend.

The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe.

Christina's set of three pictures included two on the stone-covered ground with her hair spread around her, and one in front of a fireplace with the hoodie covering her and showing a glimpse of leg.

She looked absolutely radiant in the set, which she shared with no caption to keep things ambiguous.

However, fans were excited for another reason entirely. Many believed that the pictures were meant to be album covers for upcoming music that the singer would be releasing soon.

Christina's fireside pictures had fans wondering whether new material was on the horizon

One commented, "Could be an album cover," with another saying, "Whatttttt is this!!!! Teasing for album covers????" A third added, "Mrs Aguilera, um.. we want some new music," and yet another fan wrote, "Yassss spanish album come thru."

There were several others who even thought that the pictures could've been behind-the-scenes snapshots from a new music video.

But many simply left heart and flame emojis for the snaps, with one fan writing, "Wow what wonderful photos."

The Fighter singer has had fans on the edge of their seats for new music since her return to performing with her acclaimed set at the Hollywood Bowl in July.

However, she did celebrate some of her past material recently with another social media post commemorating the 15th anniversary of her album Back to Basics.

The singer celebrated a big milestone for her album Back to Basics

She shared a clip which included a compilation of the singles released from the album along with their certifications.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 15th Anniversary #BackToBasics What's your favorite song from the album?" Several fans then left comments listing their top picks, ranging from Understand to Candyman.

