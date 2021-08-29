Christina Aguilera absolutely stuns in dynamite velvet suit Beautiful in every single way

Christina Aguilera has been consistently killing the style game recently with her sophisticated, figure-hugging outfits that have left many fans seriously impressed.

The singer is back at it once again, this time donning a stunning red velvet suit that screams "I have the power."

Christina shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing the suit with nothing underneath, showing off major skin that she accentuated with the glistening jewelry she donned.

She also rocked her signature wavy blonde locks and brought back her favorite pair of dark shades that she's repped in several of her recent looks.

"Suit up," she captioned the photo set with a kiss emoji, embodying the playful nature in which she poses through the shots.

Christina's velvet suit had fans feeling her incredible power

Fans were wowed by the chic look and how perfectly it suited (pun unintended) her, with one commenting, "Flawless. I love you."

Another wrote, "The baddest B in the music industry…periodttt," and a third added, "Alexa play Red Hot Kinda Love." One just said, "BOSS QUEENNNN," a sentiment many others echoed.

The Ain't No Other Man singer has developed quite the affinity for comfier outfits over the past few weeks on her social media.

She recently shared pictures of herself wearing another such look, but instead of a velvet suit, it was a plush black robe which she posed in next to a fireplace.

The singer left fans in anticipation with her fireside robed pictures

Christina's set of three pictures included two on the stone-covered ground with her hair spread around her, and one in front of the fireplace with the hoodie covering her and showing a glimpse of leg.

However, fans were excited for another reason entirely, believing that the pictures were meant to be album covers for upcoming music that the singer would be releasing soon and threw out guesses in the comments section

