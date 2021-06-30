Penny Lancaster reveals 'secret' as she shows off stunning hair transformation She looks incredible!

Penny Lancaster showed off a new look on social media – and also revealed something about herself that her followers (and husband) may not have realised!

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a snapshot of herself with her hair freshly highlighted and looking lovely.

That was no surprise, but one aspect of the picture might have been – not least to the star's Scottish footie fanatic husband, Rod Stewart!

In the photo, the star gave a cheeky look over her shoulder as her surname could be seen on the back of a football shirt.

A smaller selfie in the middle of the frame showed the mum-of-two grinning at the camera as her long, blonde hair fell down past her shoulders in gorgeous soft waves.

While Penny wore a hairdresser's cape, the front of her England football shirt was also visible.

Penny shared the tongue-in-cheek photo to Instagram

She captioned the picture: "Secret England fan," adding a "Shh" emoji.

Hopefully her husband will forgive her, as the devoted couple have just celebrated 14 years of marriage!

The lovebirds marked the special occasion two weeks ago by heading out on a romantic adventure – down the river Thames.

The blonde beauty shared a snap from their date night on Instagram and it showed the pair inside a Gentleman's Motor Yacht named Sigrid of Chelsea.

The star and her husband have been married for 14 years

They both looked stunning with Penny opting for a maxi dress and Rod wearing yellow trousers and a quirky blazer.

"Celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary on #sigridofchelsea in aid of @chainofhopeuk #london #thethames," Penny captioned the post.

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations, with Loose Women's Denise Welch writing: "Happy anniversary."

"Happy anniversary to a great couple," added another, whilst a third congratulated Penny on her new career, writing: "Saw the image of you on patrol with the City of London recently. Well done."

Last week, the 50-year-old was pictured on patrol for the first time since confirming she is now a qualified special constable with the City of London police.

