Ciara showcases incredible new curves in plunging swimsuit two months after giving birth

Ciara left her fans in awe after showcasing her incredible new curves following the birth of her daughter in December.

The 38-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram which saw her strutting towards an infinity pool overlooking the ocean while wearing a maroon swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Ciara appeared to be enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and "embraced" her new physique as she proudly displayed her postpartum figure, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Ciara looks incredible in plunging swimsuit two months after giving birth

"Embrace every stage of life," she captioned the clip, which was quickly met with praise from her followers.

"That baby weight is EVERYTHING!!! Tell Russell stand down," one commented. A second said: "Love this!!! Thank you for showing what postpartum body looks like. Beautiful."

A third added: "This is such an authentically and responsible post and we thank you for it." Her husband shared his appreciation too, responding: "Beautiful Black Queen. I Love You."

© Instagram Ciara looked gorgeous

Ciara and Russell announced the arrival of their third child in December alongside an adorable photo of the newborn holding onto her parents' fingers while dressed in a black onesie.

"Amora Princess Wilson," the caption read, adding: "9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!"

Ciara elaborately announced her pregnancy last August through the music video for her track How We Roll, which was filmed by Russell himself during a trip to Japan.

© Instagram Ciara and Russell Wilson shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl, Amora

The couple are already parents to daughter Sienna, six, and son Win, three, and have been married since 2016.

Russell proposed to Ciara in March 2016, while they were on vacation in the Seychelles. A representative for the couple later said: "Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private 'Honeymoon Beach' located on North Island."

Ciara officially announced the pair's engagement via an Instagram post which featured a photo of the moment, and the caption: "I feel complete."

© Ciara on Instagram Ciara and Russell got engaged in 2016

The A-list couple tied the knot just a few months later on July 6, 2016, in a secretive wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in the UK. Although the guestlist was small, among the couple's close friends who attended were Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and La La Anthony.

Before her relationship and marriage to Russell, the All You've Got actress previously dated rapper Future. The couple got engaged in October 2013 after a year of dating, and welcomed a child together, a son (named after his father), in May 2014.

© Instagram Ciara and Russell with kids Future, Sienna, and Win

The former couple now share joint custody of Future Zahir, meanwhile, Russell became the nine-year-old's stepdad.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October, Ciara opened up about the difficult period leading up to their split.

"When you know you're supposed to make a super defined decision in your life – you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head and your soul and your body," she told host Alex Cooper.

© Getty Images Ciara and Russell have been together almost 8 years

"It's almost like your taste buds change. You have a taste bud for a certain kind of thing, and then the taste buds just go."

She added: "I always say, 'Don't let nobody waste your time'. I don't care if it's friendships or relationships, business, whatever it is, don't let it waste your time. It's not worth it."

