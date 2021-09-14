Kaley Cuoco shows support for husband Karl Cook following shock split

Kaley Cuoco's marriage to Karl Cook might not have gone the distance but it's clear that the pair remain close.

On Monday, Kaley took to Instagram to show her support for her estranged husband as she responded to a post shared by the Traverse City Horse Show.

Karl can be seen in a number of snapshots competing at the event. The caption read: "Karl Cook is two for two! He piloted Caillou 24 to the top of the leaderboard in this afternoon’' $137,000 Agero Grand Prix CSI3* to conclude the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament. Ali Wolff and Casall rode away with second place honors, while Brooke Kemper and Arpeggi rounded out the top three!"

Kaley - herself a keen equestrian - was among the first to comment, sharing three red love hearts and raised hands emojis.

Kaley showed her support for Karl on Instagram

The actress and her husband of three years announced their shock split at the start of September. The couple had initially met in late 2016 and got engaged in November 2017 - her 32nd birthday. They went on to tie the knot in June 2018.

Announcing their separation in a joint statement, Kaley, 35, and Karl, 30, told fans: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

Kaley and Karl recently announced the end of their three-year marriage

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

It's Kaley's second marriage; she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016.

