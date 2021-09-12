Olivia Culpo wows like a princess in ethereal lace gown Like floating on the red carpet

Olivia Culpo has built a rock solid social media presence based on her stunning pictures, usually showing off her incredible physique in some red-hot swimwear.

However, the model knows how to make just as much of a statement with her more glamorous outings, which she did to full degree with her latest social media post.

Olivia shared pictures on Instagram of her time at the Venice Film Festival, as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous gown.

She showed up wearing a custom PINKO teal colored gown, full of lace panels, complete with strings in the back and a train.

The floor-length outfit featured ruffles on the front of the skirt, while the back was made of a sheer lace fabric, which gave Olivia the chance to show off her long legs as well.

She paired the look with a sleek slicked back hairstyle and some simple chain jewelry.

Olivia brought a regal appeal to Venice with her PINKO gown

"Last night [heart emoji] #venice78," she captioned the series of photos, in which she highlighted not only how much the gown elongated her, but also the see-through aspect of it.

Olivia's photos sparked quite the reaction from her fans, and many of her friends and colleagues took to the comments section to shower praise.

A fan commented, "My word, you are exquisite, just stunning," with another saying, "A full vision!!!! That train!!!" A third wrote, "Absolute royalty."

However, the former Miss Universe started making an impression on her fans with her fashions before she even got on the plane for Italy, with a recent airport picture of hers giving several travel envy.

The model's ab-baring travel ensemble turned quite a few heads

The model shared a photo on Instagram that showed her sitting in front of the International terminal of LAX wearing a cropped black Bazilika top paired with matching Year of Ours high waist leggings that came complete with a slit at the ankle.

She completed the look with an oversized Bazilika blazer, black Chanel Birkenstock-style sandals, and a Vetements baseball cap.

