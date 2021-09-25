Charley Webb highlights sculpted figure in crop top - and she looks sensational The Emmerdale star enjoyed some pampering

Charley Webb delighted fans when she showed off her sculpted figure after undergoing a spray tan on Friday.

The Emmerdale star looked sensational flashing her defined stomach in a blue crop top while posing for a mirror selfie.

MORE: Charley Webb looks gorgeous in tiny denim shorts and lace bodysuit

Keeping her look casual, the actress teamed her ab-baring top with a pair of grey joggers as she flashed a peace up to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb stuns in sportswear inside home gym

Charley looked radiant going makeup-free and wore her long hair pulled back into a bun while showing off her developing tan.

Clearly a fan of getting a little help to bronze up her porcelain complexion, Charley simply captioned the image on her Instagram Stories: "Spray tans are life."

Her followers didn't have to wait long to see the finished result as on Saturday she shared a peek at her golden legs while out on a walk.

MORE: Charley Webb stuns in black swimsuit during family excursion

MORE: Charley Webb opens up about pregnancy as she shares throwback baby bump photo

Charley showed off her sculpted figure

Filming from the waist down, Charley's legs looked endless in a black mini skirt, which she teamed with a white jumper, black furry boots, and a camo jacket with pink fur lining. "Time for a 2hr walk. Who even am I?" she jokily captioned the clip.

Charley's post comes after she wowed fans in a pair of tiny denim shorts after turning to them for styling advice.

The 33-year-old looked gorgeous in her outfit, teaming her shorts with a semi-sheer lace bodysuit with a high neck. Upping the glam, she added an ankle-length silky jacket with billowing sleeves and a pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Charley's bronzed legs looked endless after her spray tan

Her eye-catching long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and cascaded effortlessly down her chest.

Letting her outfit do all the talking, the mum-of-three kept her makeup natural, sporting a dewy glow and nude lip.

Charley appeared to have struggled with her outfit options for the evening, turning to her fans for help as she captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories: "I went for this. Thanks for all your help guys. It was a close one between 1 & 3."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.