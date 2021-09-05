Charley Webb opens up about pregnancy as she shares throwback baby bump photo The Emmerdale star is a doting mum

Charley Webb is known for being down-to-earth about her attitude to parenthood, and she opened up about her experience at the weekend as she shared a rare pregnancy throwback photo.

The Emmerdale star had asked her followers to submit questions as part of an Instagram Stories Q&A. Looking for reassurance, one fan asked: "How were your pregnancies? 2nd baby on way and struggling."

Charley posted a picture from her last pregnancy showing her bare baby bump as she replied with her typical honesty.

"This was a few days before I went into labour with Ace," she wrote, before continuing: "My pregnancies got harder each time actually. Hang on in there, think of the end result [heart emoji]."

The actress is a doting mum, sharing three sons with her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who also made his name on the ITV soap.

Charley opened up about the struggles of pregnancy as she reassured a fan

The couple tied the knot in 2018, eight years after welcoming their oldest son, Buster, 11. They're also parents to Bowie, five, and Ace, two.

Charley keeps her followers on social media updated on the ups and downs of parenthood.

Earlier in the week, she delighted them with a heartfelt tribute her middle child paid to his dad during a family trip to Northumberland.

Because Matthew had to join Charley and their boys a day later, Bowie wore his dad's hat until he was able to see him again.

Charley and Matthew share three adorable sons

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a photo of the youngster walking on a beach in idyllic surroundings, sporting a striped hoodie, jeans, green boots and a blue hat pulled down over his eyes.

Bowie held on to the hat’s rim to stop it flying off as Charley’s caption revealed the sweet reason for his choice of headwear.

"Wearing Daddy’s hat because he misses him," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

