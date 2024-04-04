Charley Webb, 36, wows in tiny mini skirt and thigh-high boots

Charley Webb always looks phenomenal and as the former Emmerdale star enjoyed a night out with friends, she posed up a storm in her daring outfit.

The 36-year-old looked absolutely ravishing in her outfit, which consisted of a tiny mini skirt and a black jacket that covered the design. Charley also modelled a pair of thigh-high boots, which according to one fan made her look "7 foot tall". The outfit also showcased her never-ending legs, which were toned to perfection.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive one of Charley Webb's most daring outfits in bedroom video

The actress had styled her blonde hair into a ponytail and shared two snaps, one where she threw her hair back and another where she looked like a member of Charlie's Angels in a pair of sunglasses.

In her caption, the mum-of-three commented: "Monday's dinner vibing full shoot, because we wanna fool around." The post attracted a lot of attention with close friend Helen Skelton sharing a string of flame emojis.

© Instagram The actress looked gorgeous!

Charley recently entered a new stage of her life as she separated from husband Matthew Wolfenden in November. In a statement at the time, Charley shared: "It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time."

Following the split, Matthew was linked with personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin, which led to some accusing of him of having cheated on Charley during their five-year marriage.

© Instagram Charley could have been in Charlie's Angels

"Just to set the record straight once and for all," Matthew shared in a statement on his Instagram Stories. "And hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me on the street."

He continued: "1. It was NOT my decision to end my marriage. 2. I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended. Hope this clears stuff up for all the trolls out there. Oh, and… 3. (and most importantly) Charley and I are still good friends. Our kids are our life and always will be."

© Karwai Tang Charley and husband Matthew split last year

The former couple share three sons, Buster, 14, Bowie, eight, and Ace, four. When the star turned 36 back in February, she celebrated her birthday week with her "favourite people", which included her young brood, sharing a photo of the family all bundled into her car.

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares bittersweet wedding photo in moving tribute to mum

MORE: Charley Webb's fans left astounded over son Buster's unexpected talent