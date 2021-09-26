Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble The singer recently made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week.

Here’s further proof that if Dua Lipa wanted to take on a full-time career as a model, she could totally do that too. After making her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week, the singer turned heads yet again when she popped up on Instagram wearing a showstopping cropped look that made fans go wild.

RELATED: Dua Lipa turns heads in sheer top alongside unexpected date

In the post she shared Saturday, the Levitating songstress could be seen showing off her chiseled physique and unreal abs in a crochet crop top that she wore over a black lace bra. The top was embellished with a skull and crossbones design and she paired it with a matching skirt lined with black fringe.

Dua Lipa looked incredible in a crochet crop top and matching skirt

But it was Dua’s massive, glittery GCDS platform heels that took the outfit to the next level, which she showed off in a video that gave fans a closer look at her outfit and toned legs.

"Celebrating our lore amore last night in lago di como @lorenzoposocco," she captioned the post, which also showed her striking a pose with celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco as they toasted champagne to the night sky and enjoyed dinner on a gorgeous tablescape that included a smiley face created with flowers.

MORE: Dua Lipa's luxurious London home with Anwar Hadid is impossibly stylish

Dua’s celebrity friends and fans raved over the look with Gigi Hadid writing: "Woww." Meanwhile one fan replied: "Beautiful!", while others dropped countless heart-eye and fire emojis in her comments.

Dua made her runway debut at the Milan Fashion Week Versace show

Speaking of Gigi, she and Dua both wowed on the catwalk of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend, with the pop star opening the show in an edgy black skirt suit that featured cutouts and gold safety pins at the bodice.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

She finished the look with platform heels and then hopped back on the runway to close the show wearing a sparkly, hot pink mesh tank top with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

Dua closed out the show in a hot pink crop top and matching skirt

"It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show," Dua said in a statement according to People about her runway debut. "Donatella, it's been a dream to walk in your beautiful show."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.