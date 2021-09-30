Lady Gaga shares unexpected throwback in a cropped sweater as she builds major fan hype We can't wait!

Lady Gaga has been getting her fans pumped about a slew of upcoming releases over the past few weeks and did so with an unexpected picture she shared.

The singer posted a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram Stories where she sported a short blonde bob, a pair of sweatpants, and a cropped turtleneck sleeveless sweater, showing off her midriff and her toned abs. She wore a huge pair of sunglasses with it, reminiscent of ones she sported during her The Fame days.

WATCH: House of Gucci trailer

In the story, Gaga cryptically wrote: "What's for sale?" and then added the word "Love" separately to build excitement for her upcoming album.

The Million Reasons singer has been heavily promoting her new jazz album, Love For Sale, in the weeks leading up to its release as it drops on 1 October.

The record is the second collaboration on a studio effort with jazz legend Tony Bennett and was announced on his 95th birthday, the follow-up to 2014's Cheek to Cheek.

She also shared with fans a poster for her upcoming movie, House of Gucci, that featured her front-and-center in her new look, plus the other main cast members.

Gaga's ab-flashing throwback added to the promotion for Love For Sale

Gaga commanded attention in the shot with her bright green eyes and lipstick, as well as the netted veil on her face, and behind her stood male co-stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto.

"This Thanksgiving, Join The Family. #HouseOfGucci," she wrote in the caption, and fans excitedly started making plans in the comments section to see the film when it releases on 24 November.

In the run-up to the album and her movie, Gaga also delighted her almost 50 million followers with a sun-kissed selfie she posted.

The singer appeared bare-faced for the picture, wearing a strapless blue top and some freshly done nails she used to shield herself from the rays.

The singer shared a radiant, fresh-faced selfie with fans a day before release

Fans reacted with adoration for the picture, as one simply commented: "GORGEOUS," and another wrote: "NATURAL BEAUTY."

A third enthusiastically added: "OMG HELLLLOOOOOOO???? ARE ANGELS ON EARTH NOW????"

