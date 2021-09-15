Lady Gaga poses alongside lookalike mom as she shares empowering message The award-winning singer wants everyone to spread kindness

Lady Gaga used her huge social media reach for a very good cause this week – and delighted fans with a rare family photo in the process.

On Tuesday, the Poker Face hitmaker took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself and her lookalike mom, who were posing inside the star's Malibu mansion.

In the picture, the pair were seen standing in what looked to be the living room, in front of a framed piece of artwork.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga sunbathes inside her Malibu mansion

Gaga's mom was holding a pink rose, which had been given to her by her daughter as a simple act of kindness – something the singer wants to encourage others to be inspired by.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Today, I gave my mom a flower. Bekind21. @btwfoundation research shows even a small act of kindness can make a difference.

"I hope you'll join me today by offering even the simplest kind action. 7 days left! Love me and my mom."

Lady Gaga inside her Malibu home with her lookalike mom

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Cutest mother/ daughter duo ever," while another wrote: "The apple didn't fall far from the tree with you two!" A third added: "You are the sweetest person ever!"

The 35-year-old is incredibly close to her family, who are often visiting her at her incredible home.

The award-winning singer has a sprawling mansion

Gaga has lived at her $22.5million mansion since 2014, and it features everything from a huge pool to a six-acre lot with horse stables, a guest cottage, a basketball court and several outdoor dining areas. It also boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

An open floor plan creates expansive living and dining areas downstairs, while exposed wooden beams give the space a modern rustic vibe. The star often shares glimpses inside her home, where she has been predominately staying in during the pandemic.

Lady Gaga has a legion of fans around the world

Recently, she posted a video of herself doing a makeup tutorial in her bathroom, which features a gold roll top bathtub. Gaga also owns her very own wine cellar, a home cinema, a wet bar and a 1960s-inspired bowling alley inside her property.

She previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley, and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

