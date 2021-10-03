Elizabeth Hurley is pretty in pink dresses for cause close to her heart Like Elizabeth, we can all do our part

Elizabeth Hurley, apart from making strong fashion statements, has also been a role model as an activist and supporter of many causes dear to her.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases chain-link bikini - and wow!

She shared one that was of extreme importance to her with a series of pictures where the color pink was a common theme. The model and actress posed in a series of pink figure-flattering outfits in the photographs, standing next to a model of the Empire State Building, and further revealed why she wore them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up last of summer sun in yellow bikini

In the caption of the post, she stated that the outfits were part of her campaign for breast cancer awareness, writing: "As the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I've had the honour of lighting the @EmpireStateBldg pink for many years, inspiring NYC and our global community to drive action for the cause.

"Although last night I was not able to be there in person, I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn H. Lauder, and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley announces big career update

"Here are a few of my favourite memories from previous years #TimeToEndBreastCancer #ELCambassador."

Elizabeth is an ambassador for breast cancer awareness

Fans immediately professed their love for the Bedazzled star and admired how ardently she championed such a worthy cause.

One fan commented: "Fabulous in each one of them," with another writing: "You're so beautiful and awesome Elizabeth!"

A third said: "Beautiful pics of you Liz. You wear those colors well," with another adding: "Stunning in beauty and selfless in a cause."

MORE: Demi Moore is a vision in a stunning white dress co-ord at glam event with Elizabeth Hurley

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous in cut-out dress during night out with son Damian

Elizabeth shared a snapshot of her in another pink dress with a ribbon drawn on her hand at the start of the month to bring to her fans' attention that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is upon us and shared her own personal story of why it mattered so much to her.

The actress revealed that she lost her grandmother to breast cancer

"When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90's, nobody spoke openly about this disease. Times have changed, but people are still dying," she captioned her post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.