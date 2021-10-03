Katie Couric gets fans talking with sensational beach look Erica Barry would love it!

Katie Couric left fans feeling the heat of summer once again in a stunning new beachside picture she shared.

The journalist posted the picture on her Instagram as she wowed fans in a figure-displaying blue turtleneck sweater, white pants, matching sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

Katie had an effortlessly chic look about her as she mentioned that she was trying to emulate Diane Keaton's character Erica Barry from the movie Something's Gotta Give.

"Hey @nmeyers channeling that Erica Barry vibe #somethingsgottagive PS thank you @dudley_stephens I [heart emoji] my cozy [turtle emoji] neck," she wrote in the caption, tagging the film's director Nancy Meyers.

Fans and friends alike were astounded by the picture, including Nancy herself, who commented: "YOU LOOK GREAT!!!"

Another friend of hers wrote: "This is literally one of the best pictures of you!! Gorgeous," and Amanda Kloots said: "Omg best movie."

Fans were equally in agreement, as one commented: "Love this pic - perfect look!!" Another wrote: "White pants after Labor Day? I'm totally here for it," with a third adding: "I get it… Hamptons and turtlenecks."

Katie's beach look reminiscent of Diane Keaton excited her fans

Many others filled the comments section with memories of the movie and loved that Katie referenced a film they held dear.

Katie loves spending time at her home in the Hamptons, and frequently shares moments when she takes off to the beach in beautiful sundresses to frolic.

She shared another picture last month from a different trip to the water, and this time she had a friend with her, cuddling with an adorable puppy.

"Happy summer from me and this cute [dog emoji] I met on the beach," she captioned the shot, and fans couldn't help but go "aww" over it.

The journalist enjoys visiting the water near her Hamptons home

"So cute! You look like a little girl with her puppy," one commented, with another saying: "That cute pup would like to be yours," and one writing: "Love your dress and such a sweet dog," referencing the lavender floral sundress she wore.

