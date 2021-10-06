Carrie Symonds is a high street fashion queen rocking a Zara outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Symonds stole the show on Tuesday afternoon when she headed to the annual Conservative Party Conference, alongside the Prime Minister. The former PR decided to go classic with her look, and we're all for it!

Dressing to impress, the 33-year-old rocked a pair of black trousers, high heels, a white shirt with a black bow at the collar, and the most gorgeous power blazer in tomato red, which came from high street store Zara.

The £59.99 number is of the double-breasted variety and has a statement lapel collar, long sleeves, pronounced shoulder detail, and pretty buttons. All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest. A blazer is a true wardrobe staple and we think we will be seeing this design paired up with a fair few of Carrie's future outfits.

Carrie's shirt was also from Zara too; the collared style featured cutwork embroidery, a contrast black bow and a cute button-up front. It's yours for £27.99. Bargain!

Carrie looked amazing in her Zara blazer and shirt

Pregnant Carrie - whose second child is due in December - later changed into a blue, high-neck flowing dress which totally complimented her baby bump. Glowing, don't you think?

Fitted double-breasted blazer, £59.99, Zara

Shirt with contrasting bow, £27.99, Zara

The blonde beauty has been known to make her mark in high street clothes, often causing a sellout. Back in 2019, Carrie wore a bright pink and red floral number by Ghost.

The £120 design, known as the 'Luella Dress' became an instant sellout. Fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves one before it sold out.

Carrie also wore a lovely blue dress later in the day

At the time, a spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways. The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks (since it went live), and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it."

