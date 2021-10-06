Mindy Kaling looks sensational in glamorous pearl-adorned outfit Was there any doubt she'd turn it out this hard?

Mindy Kaling has been bringing her incredible fashion forward ensembles to social media consistently over the past few months, and her latest post may be one of her most incredible yet.

MORE: Mindy Kaling debuts the first picture of her son and it's absolutely adorable

The comedian shared a picture of herself from her lush garden wearing an off-white summer dress that went down to her feet and cinched in with a matching belt.

The crowning glory of the Rosie Assoulin dress was the trimming, with the entire outfit lined in pearls, from the collar to the hem.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Her shoes continued the show of glamor, as she showed them off in a short boomerang clip, with incredible floral patterned detailing behind the heel.

"I'm so friggin ladylike, you guys," she captioned the post, and many of her fans and celebrity friends flocked to the comments to agree with her.

MORE: Mindy Kaling pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant with rare picture of daughter Katherine

"It's the pearls," Reese Witherspoon commented, with Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan writing: "That's a beauty."

Many others repeated the same sentiment, with one fan saying: "Omg! This entire outfit is [flame emojis] those shoes!!!!" Another added: "Love this look, very Meghan Markle," with a third commenting: "You're my style icon!"

Mindy's pearl-adorned outfit was the picture of being ladylike to her fans

Indeed, Mindy has picked up several new fans with her impeccable sense of style alone, always chic and glamorous with a sense of playfulness and fun about it.

The Mindy Project creator is currently working on bringing back her big Netflix hit, Never Have I Ever, for a third season after receiving acclaim for the first two.

The actress shared how the project had been progressing with a recent social media post, showing that she was spending time bonding with the writing team.

MORE: Mindy Kaling captivates with beautiful swimsuit snap after celebrating big career development

MORE: Mindy Kaling goes full glam for shot in her beautiful garden

In the picture, Mindy sat alongside several of the other writers for the show as they enjoyed a writers' retreat in Malibu.

The team of Never Have I Ever recharged at a writers' retreat

The caption for the shot read: "@neverhaveiever season 3 writers retreat in Malibu. We all got tested and vaccinated and many people I had not met in person before. We had pizza, too. @loulielang says this caption makes me seem simple."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.