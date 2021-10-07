Lady Gaga channels her inner Vegas showgirl in a sheer dress with a daring slit It was the first of two show-stopping looks.

Lady Gaga always brings the fashion and it was no different as she belted out a song on a mirrored stage wearing two show-stopping looks that made fans swoon.

In one snap, Mother Monster could be seen dazzling on stage wearing a shimmery, sheer gown topped with crystals and covered in feathers.

WATCH: Gaga wows in House of Gucci

The strapless dress also featured a daring thigh-high slit.

Gaga paired the look with gold metallic pumps and wore her platinum blonde hair in a sleek updo.

In another photo, the Bad Romance singer looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black crystallized velvet dress that gave us Beyoncé vibes given that Queen Bey hit Instagram in a similar off-the-shoulder velvet dress late last night.

Mother Monster looked sensational in the sheer number

"Let’s do it. Let’s fall in love #loveforsale," Gaga captioned the post.

Fans went wild over it with one writing: "Queen!" Another chimed in: "Everything!"

Speaking of Love For Sale, Gaga gave a special tribute to her fans to thank them for supporting her album with Tony Bennett prior to uploading snaps of her stunning gowns.

Gaga dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder dress

In a touching video she shared on Instagram, the triple-threat star could be seen giving Tony a hug before they walked off the stage, and also talking about Tony's farewell performance and his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"Thank you for all of the love for @itstonybennett, and for our album Love For Sale this week. We sincerely hope the album is putting a smile on your beautiful faces," she captioned it.

WATCH: Lady Gaga shares touching tribute to Tony Bennett

She also thrilled her Little Monsters with a big career announcement via a black-and-white Instagram photo that showed her rocking a dramatic headpiece and large statement earrings as she revealed that she would be making her return to Las Vegas with her jazz and piano residency.

"Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano The Las Vegas Residency returning to @ParkMGM this October! Little Monsters pre-sale starts tomorrow. Sign up to receive the code at gagavegas.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday at 10am PT," she captioned it.

The residency will include nine shows from Oct.14-31 at the Park MGM.

