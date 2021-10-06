13 celebs embracing their stretch marks: photos of Stacey Solomon, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, more These stars prove stretch marks are something to be celebrated

Between pregnancy, growth spurts and weight gain, 80% of the population develop stretch marks at some point in their lives, and this includes celebrities. In the same way that stars aren't immune to swollen stomachs and excess skin from pregnancy, they're not exempt from stretch marks, either, and these stars are all celebrating theirs.

From Stacey Solomon to Lady Gaga, here are the celebs' photos and words proving that stretch marks are both natural and beautiful.

Stacey Solomon

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shared a video showing off her stretch marks in an inspiration video

Stacey also shared a photo while pregnant with her third child and on holiday. "I honestly love how much stretch marks shine in the sun!" she wrote. "Natural glitter."

Khloe Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe showed off the stretch marks on her bottom with the caption: "I love my stripes."

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's post showing the stretchmarks on her chest racked up over a million likes, while she was hailed for giving them the spotlight.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen shared this snap with her legs crossed as she captioned it: "Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!"

Lizzo

Artist Lizzo shared a compilation of videos and photos in a bikini, with stretch marks on her stomach clearly visible. She proudly captioned it: "Big grrrl summer has begun."

Rihanna

Founder of Fenty Beauty Riri shared a series of snaps from a holiday in May 2018, including one showing off stretch marks matching her swimsuit on her glutes.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil took to Instagram with an unedited snap of herself with stretch marks oacross her chest. She wrote: "Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing. I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness. They are my badge of honour for resisting society's weaponizing of the female form."

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham shared a few photos showing her changing body throughout pregnancy, including this one with stretch marks across her hips and thighs. She captioned it: "Same same but a little different," and it's since got over 1million likes.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner used Instagram Stories as the platform to show off stretch marks on her boobs. She went without a caption, but a fan took to Twitter to champion her photo: "I finally feel like a normal human after seeing that @kyliejenner also has boob stretch marks," they wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian

When KUWTK star Kourtney enjoyed a boat trip, she shared this shot with stretch marks on her glutes clearly visible.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes' stomach stretch marks were worn with pride as she posed for the cover of Vogue Australia.

Kelly Rowland

Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland took to Instagram with an unfiltered photo to personify the lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's song Humble, which slates the use of Photoshop. The lyrics include: "I'm so sick and tired of the Photoshop… Show me somethin' natural like a*s with some stretch marks," and Kelly captioned the pic: "B**ch be humble @Kendricklamar."

Melissa Suffield

Former EastEnders actress Melissa Suffield took to Instagram with a snap showing her stretch marks from pregnancy. She captioned it: "They're not ideal. They're not what I wanted. But they're what I got. And they're mine."

