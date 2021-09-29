Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah stuns in fashion campaign – see exclusive photos We want everything!

Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle is one glamorous lady, and she's set to show that again as she's the face of a new Tada & Toy campaign.

The ten-piece collection has been inspired by the star's chic and casual aesthetic and features a wide variety of jewellery ranging from earrings to necklaces to cufflinks. Sticking true to Tada and Toy's motif, all items in the collection will be able to be stacked on top of one another. The collection will launch on 7 October, but those wanting it better be quick as they'll only be available for five days.

Speaking about the collection, Delilah said: "Over the years, it's definitely taken me some time to find my own style and be comfortable with taking risks, but something I've always been confident with was my sense of jewelry."

She added: "I love how big of a statement jewelry can make, one piece of jewelry can tell so many stories. There's nothing better than pairing a simple, elegant piece of jewelry with any outfit to make you feel confident and beautiful."

Not only is Delilah the face of the campaign, but she also helped co-design many of the pieces, most of which come in silver and gold, but some are available in a striking black rhodium.

The star's favourite piece from the collection is the Rocky Effervescent Hoops, which are pictured below. The items are interchangeable; a signature Tada & Toy touch.

The Rocky Effervescent Hoops are the star's favourite item

Tansy Aspinall & Victoria van Holthe, the founders of Tada & Toy said: "Delilah is a Tada & Toy dream girl and we are so excited to have designed this special collection together. For the first time we are retailing the designs as a limited edition drop, available for 5 days only in early October. Catch them while you can!"

The full collection can be found when it releases on Tada & Toy.

Delilah co-designed the collection

Delilah has often courted attention with her fashions, and during a family vacation both her and sister Amelia turned heads in some striking bikinis.

In the selfie, which was taken by Amelia, the girls looked like goddesses, with Delilah in a brown bikini and Amelia posing up a storm in a neon green one.

It will only be available for five days

Amelia added a cap to her outfit, and the photo allowed fans a glimpse inside the family's accommodation.

The small cabin featured a wooden floor, walls and beams, as well as a large wooden bench for the family to sit on, and some eye-catching artworks adorning the walls.

