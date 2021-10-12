Jennifer Lopez turns heads in the dreamiest leather cape and body-skimming skirt

After giving us major style inspo throughout the summer, Jennifer Lopez is back at it in full force for fall.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez flashes her sculpted abs in the coord of our dreams on date night with Ben Affleck

Just a day after stealing the show at Ben Affleck’s film premiere in a shimmery crop top and matching high-waist skirt, the Hustlers star wowed yet again when she put her fashion range on display in a sleek monochromatic ensemble so perfect for fall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: J Lo x Coach Launch

In an Instagram video she shared on Sunday, J Lo could be seen twirling around and flipping her ponytail in a gorgeous brown Chanel leather trench cape paired with a matching high-waist leather midi skirt.

MORE: J.Lo's trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

The triple-threat star finished the look with a turtleneck, a matching quilted Chanel handbag and statement-making brown boots, and accessorized it further with gold hoop earrings and brown aviator shades.

"Autumn vibes," she captioned the clip.

WATCH: J Lo hits a twirl in a chic matching ensemble so perfect for fall

Fans swooned over the outfit, with one writing: "Barbie vibes. Come on brown leather!," while another added: "Absolutely stunning!"

RELATED: Coach x JLo just landed at Coach Outlet - but shop quick before it sells out

As for her ensemble at Ben’s The Last Duel at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday, the Jenny from the Block songstress looked stunning in a long-sleeved crop top from the Hervé Leger Resort 2022 collection, complete with structured shoulders.

She paired it with a matching high waist skirt that came complete with a daring slit and hugged her curves.

J.Lo showed off her sculpted abs in a Herve Leger co-ord at Ben's Last Duel premiere

J Lo finished the 2000s-inspired look with a croc-embossed Tom Ford purse that featured gold detailing that matched the gold sparkles in her outfit, as well as Jennifer Fisher rings and a strappy pair of stiletto lace-up Femme LA heels.

SHOP: Grab a Coach bag for up to 75% off - including Jennifer Lopez's fave Basquiat style

Ben, meanwhile, showed off his style in a dapper blue corduroy suit paired with black dress shoes.

J Lo took their status to Instagram official in a birthday post she shared in July

As the duo celebrated the Gone Girl star’s new film, they couldn’t help but pack on the PDA, and they shared a few smooches on the red carpet before heading inside of the event.

J.Lo first confirmed back in July that they were officially back together with an Instagram post that showed them kissing on her yacht during a trip to Europe for her birthday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.