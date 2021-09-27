Jennifer Lopez wows in a dreamy plaid dress on PDA-filled date with Ben Affleck And wait until you see her matching coat...

Jennifer Lopez is giving us cause to step it up a bit for our next date nights. Whether she’s rocking a figure-flattering dress or patchwork ripped jeans, the Hustlers star always serves up stellar looks during her outings with Ben Affleck, and we can’t get enough of it.

This time around the triple-threat star turned heads on an outdoor date in Madison Square Park in New York City with Ben wearing a dreamy plaid wrapped dress topped with a coordinating plaid coat that came complete with a fringed hem.

She completed the look with platform heels and accessorized the outfit with clear round shades, a gold necklace, and gold hoop earrings.

The look was so perfect for fall and may be a sign to keep an eye on fall plaid prints and flannels since J Lo is often a trendsetter.

Ben was right by her side wearing a monochromatic ensemble - a navy blazer paired with a navy polo shirt, and dark denim jeans, and while the duo held hands for most of their stroll, they took things to another level and packed on the PDA for all to see.

J Lo turned heads in NYC in a plaid wrap dress and matching coat that we love

The duo stopped for a moment to share a passionate kiss, with both wrapping their arms around each other as people walked by them on the sidewalk.

J Lo and Ben were also spotted holding hands after her performance at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.

After wowing during her performance wearing a crystallized jumper with a plunging neckline, the Maid in Manhattan actress was beaming as she walked out of Central Park Saturday night wearing a white t-shirt topped with a photo of her and a sparkly rhinestone 'J Lo'.

She paired the top with ripped denim patchwork jeans we swooned over and finished the ensemble with stiletto heels.

The couple shared an intimate kiss on the streets of NYC

J Lo also wore her long locks in cascading waves, which fell past her shoulders.

The Oscar winner, who opted for a button-down top and trousers for the event, stood by his ladylove’s side per usual and held her hand as they made their way down a staircase.

Ben also did a little manscaping ahead of the event - his beard was nowhere in sight - making it the first time in quite a while that he’s been seen without it.

Ben sweetly helped J.Lo down the stairs after her Global Citizen Live performance

J Lo and Ben first went public with their relationship in July, when J.Lo made it Instagram official on her birthday with a post that showed them kissing on a yacht in Italy.

They’ve been going strong ever since.

