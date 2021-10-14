Beyoncé goes full glamazon in a risque’ gown fans are hoping is a sign of one thing Fans are hoping it’s a sign of one thing...

There are gowns and then there are gowns that almost make you faint when you see them and Beyoncé just wore the latter.

The Black Parade songstress dropped three new posts on Instagram late Wednesday night that made fans lose their minds when she popped up wearing a gorgeous, plunging gown and strutted down a hallway, putting her toned legs on display via the daring thigh-high slit on the sleek number.

The figure-flattering dress, which featured a black bodice and a satin skirt that cinched at the waist, showed off the superstar singer’s svelte physique in the best way.

Queen Bey completed the look with metallic gold stilettos, which she lifted up to the camera as she posed on a gold and marble staircase, and paired it with a matching clutch, and a stunning bejeweled diamond necklace.

Queen Bey looked incredible in her plunging gown

The Ivy Park mogul wore her blonder hair in soft curls and rocked a bright splash of red on her lips, which went perfectly with her Old Hollywood meets New Hollywood glam ensemble.

Fans quickly filled up her comments with praise, with one writing: “Queen.” Another added: “Ommggggg”. Meanwhile, others held out hope again that Beyoncé’s latest posts were a hint that she will be releasing an album soon.

"Oh the album has an emerald theme! I got your tea Ms. Mamas!," one wrote.

Queen Bey's sleek velvet LBD is so perfect for fall and holiday parties

We’re still crossing our fingers for Bey’s next album will be dropping soon too, but in the meantime, we’re loving her stylish posts.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-three wowed in a strapless velvet LBD during a date night with her husband Jay Z. In a series of Instagram posts she uploaded, Beyoncé could be seen striking fierce poses in the body-hugging number, which accentuated her curves and showed off major decolletage via its plunging neckline.

The singer finished the look with blue rectangular shades, a black sparkly clutch, and black strappy heels.

