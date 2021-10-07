Beyoncé heats up Instagram in a curve-hugging LBD - but one thing that has everyone talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Beyoncé just might be the queen of nearly breaking the internet. Following a brief hiatus, the superstar songstress set Instagram on fire yet again when she shared sizzling photos of herself enjoying another epic date night with Jay-Z.

And the strapless velvet LBD she wore for the occasion is the stuff fashionista dreams are made of.

In the series of posts, Beyoncé can be seen striking fierce poses in the body-hugging number, which accentuated her curves and showed off major decolletage via its plunging neckline.

The Ivy Park mogul finished the look with blue rectangular shades, a black sparkly clutch, and black strappy heels. Her long blonde locks were styled in soft curls that cascaded past her shoulders amping up the elegant vibe of her ensemble.

Queen Bey's sleek velvet LBD is so perfect for fall and holiday parties

We loved it - and tracked down a similar dress on Pretty Little Thing that's perfect for special occasions, particularly during the holiday season.

Black velvet wrap maxi dress, $58, Pretty Little Thing

For their night out, Jay Z coordinated with Queen Bey’s monochromatic look and rocked a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a black bow tie.

The duo was on hand for the BFI London Film Festival and it was clear they enjoyed their evening. In a sweet photo, Bey and Jay cozied up together in the back of their chauffeured car and held hands as the Black Parade singer flashed a blissful smile.

Fans went wild over the snaps, which Beyoncé posted after midnight EST, with one writing “I’m glad I lived to see this” and another adding: "Queen of everything!" Another chimed in with: "Queen we are trying to sleep!"

Meanwhile, other fans wanted to know one thing: when is the next album coming.

Bey and Jay attended the BFI Film Festival in London

"Gorgeous as always but I’m just waiting for B7," one follower wrote, referencing the name fans have been speculating will be the name of Bey’s next album.

Beyoncé last released new music last summer when she debuted her Black Is King visual album on Disney Plus in July at the height of the pandemic, and surprise track Black Is King on Juneteenth last year too.

So far, Bey hasn’t given any hints that she’ll be releasing a new album soon, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed and enjoying her stylish posts in the meantime.

