Julianne Hough praised by fans as she shares inspiring beach snap We love it!

Dancing With The Stars alum Julianne Hough wowed fans as she rocked a string bikini in a gorgeous picture with her sisters.

In the skimpy white suit, Julianne struck a modelesque pose with sisters Marabeth, Sharee, and Katherine, as they stood underneath a pier on a sandy beach.

Julianne's post was in tribute to her family, admitting that she has "so much gratitude" for her sisters and the "lesson they teach" her.

"What are three things you are grateful for today?" she captioned the post.

"This is one of the most powerful questions I ask myself as I start each day. Gratitude has the power to shift our mindset, which changes everything.

"It brings me perspective and inspires a mindset that anything is possible."

Julianne shared this gorgeous snap with her sisters

She added: "I have so much gratitude for my sisters and the lessons they teach me through their lived experience."

The 33-year-old also has an older brother, TV personality and DWTS judge Derek Hough.

Fans were quick to share what they were grateful for, with many thanking Julianne for making them think about the important things in life.

"You are such an inspiration Jules!! Thank you for this post," commented one.

Julianne spent her summer vacationing with pals

Julianne recently returned to Los Angeles after vacationing with friends - including actress and business partner, Nina Dobrev - over the summer.

She visited a series of sun-soaked destinations and shared envy-inducing photos from her getaway.

Julianne also rang in her 33rd birthday while she was away and received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and her famous friends.

Julianne rang in her birthday on vacation

Nina - who launched Fresh Vine Wine with Julianne - paid a gushing tribute to her dear friend with a social media post which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME!

"I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you."

