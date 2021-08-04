Julianne Hough leaves fans speechless with dreamy Portugal snaps She looked as amazing as ever!

Julianne Hough has been enjoying a magical trip around Europe with her BFF Nina Dobrev, but they momentarily had another companion during time in Portugal.

Heading to the Quinta da Comporta resort, Julianne stunned in a gorgeous country look, as she stood next to a majestic black horse.

WATCH: Julianne Hough performs daring waterfall stunt in Costa Rica

Her inspired look was magical, featuring a flowing patterned dress, as well as a pair of sunglasses and a pink sunhat.

Fans of Julianne's bikini posts also weren't let down, as she shared some snaps of her kicking back at the pool with Nina.

In one, the former Dancing with the Stars professional wore a tiny, blue string bikini as Nina rested her head on her friend's chest.

A second snap saw the 33-year-old in relaxing in a stunning pool in a brown two-piece, as she folded her arms in front of her, and had a refreshing drink to the side.

Praising the resort, Julianne wrote: "Our time there was a full exhale in nature, and it was the dreamiest compliment to our otherwise very active holiday.

The star had another holiday companion

"At #QuintadaComporta we got to fully relax poolside, sunbathe on Pego beach and unwind with some spa time - it was absolutely glorious."

She added: "This resort is perfect for a girl's trip. I'm thinking it may need to be an annual getaway!"

And fans fell in love with the dreamy snaps, as one enthused: "So many good pics!"

But most chose to show their admiration for the post by flooding the comments with flame and heart-eyed face emojis.

Julianne has been enjoying her trip around Europe, and we have loved all of the daring looks that she wore during her time.

Julianne and Nina caught some sun

In one breathaking post, the star could be standing on an oceanside cliff in Nazare, Portugal striking poses in a dreamy ribbed Alo Yoga cropped long-sleeved top paired with matching ribbed joggers.

In the background, a gorgeous view of the ocean was visible, as well as more rocky cliffs. "Sinking Down Deeper #divinefeminine #kreatingkinrgy," she quipped.

Her celeb friends and fans loved the snap and raced to her comments, with Vanessa Hudgens writing: "Lol ur adorable." A fan, meanwhile, couldn’t take her eyes off Julianne's outfit, chiming in: "I need this outfit."

But given how close she was to the cliffs, we wouldn't be shocked if others had their eyes closed!

