Rebel Wilson shows off super-trim physique alongside an unexpected portrait of herself The star is the gift that keeps on giving

There doesn't seem to be a look that Rebel Wilson can't pull off! The actress wowed fans in yet another body-skimming outfit which wonderfully displayed her weight loss on Wednesday.

Rebel shared a photo on Instagram Stories and wore wet-look leggings and a fluffy black top but it was the photo in the background which she was drawing attention to.

The star - who has overhauled her health inside and out - carried a rose and stood in front of a fireplace, above which hung a painting of herself. She wore the same outfit and the resemblance was impressive.

Rebel looked ready for fall in the snapshot, and yet days before she shared a stunning beach snap in which she was soaking up the sun during a workout by the sea.

She wore a cropped top and lycra leggings as she looked out over the ocean pensively.

Rebel has been on a mission to wow fans and show off the hard work she's endured to look and feel her best and is also thrilled to be back on the red carpets after so long away due to the pandemic.

The Australian star looked like a million dollars when she wore a spangly, sequined blazer dress at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair, Premiere party in Los Angeles.

She was cleary thrilled with her appearance too as she shared several videos from the event on social media too.

Rebel is right back to work following her recent belated 41st birthday celebrations on Marlon Brando's private island, which they renamed Rebel Island for the week-long event.

It was a well-deserved break for Rebel who has had a very busy year, having filmed her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, wrapped up another film, Senior Year, and launched her career as a children's book author.

