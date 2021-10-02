We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another Saturday night, another amazing outfit from Tess Daly. The star was back on our screens to host the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing with co-star Claudia Winkleman.

The presenter caused a stir in a gorgeous shimmering black dress, which she styled with a stunning pair of matching black shoes and some beautiful rings.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Tess wrote: "Here we go again! See you soon @BBCStrictly."

Fans were quick to comment, with one gushing: "Oh Tess that must be one of my favourite looks on you!​​​​​​" while another added: "Stunning Tess, and you are an amazing presenter."

The star wore her hair long and she sported minimal makeup.

Simply gorgeous!

Tess has certainly been bringing the glitz and glamour since Strictly returned to our screens, and last week she wore a bright red, thigh-split dress to appear on the show.

The bold number was by Roland Mouret, and the presenter completed her look with high heels by Dune London and glittering jewellery by Cartier.

Dressed as always by her loyal fashion stylist James Yardley, Tess looked a picture of elegance as she posed for a photo.

Tess Daly dazzled in her red dress

Fans couldn’t get enough of the colourful ensemble, with one writing: "I NEED this dress!!!" Another sweetly said: "Obsessed with this!! Stunning," followed by lots of heart emojis.

The star wore her glossy blonde hair down in a sleek, blow-dried style. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, neutral blusher and a bold lip to match, she looked absolutely sensational, and we cannot wait to see what other looks Tess has in store!

