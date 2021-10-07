Elizabeth Hurley serves peak James Bond in sensational little black dress She's on the hunt

Elizabeth Hurley is following up the big James Bond release with some spy intrigue of her own with her latest social media post.

The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a skin-tight latex little black dress, with her hair draped over her and brandishing a gun.

The model looked like she was ready to kill in the picture, revealing that it came with news of the James Bond podcast she'd been working on.

Elizabeth revealed that the final episode of the The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast, which she'd been narrating, was out now.

"Calling all would-be [sic] spys. The final episode of our podcast #thegreatjamesbondcarrobbery is now live and the $100,000 reward is still up for grabs @spyscape," she wrote in the caption.

Fans instantly were in love with the shot, with many calling back to her days in the Austin Powers movies, as one commented: "Vanessa, YOU'RE A FEMBOT!!!!!"

"You look magnificent," another wrote, with a third adding: "You would have made a stunning Bond Girl," with others also throwing around the word "deadly."

Elizabeth revealed with a striking new photo that the last episode of her James Bond podcast was out

The Bedazzled actress had shared the news of the podcast with fans through a similar social media post back in August.

The swimwear model took to Instagram to share the exciting Bond-inspired post, which was accompanied by a thumbnail photo of herself dressed in a gorgeous green velvet V-neck dress.

In the caption, the actress wrote: "Want to claim a $100,000 reward?

"Tune in to @spyscape The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast, narrated by yours truly, and see if you can shed any light on the missing Aston Martin DB5, driven by 007 Sean Connery in Goldfinger. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts."

The actress shared that she would be narrating The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I would be happy listening to Liz read a phone book," while another wrote: "Can't wait to hear this play out. They definitely found the perfect narrator!"

