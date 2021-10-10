Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has the cheekiest reaction to her crop-top and skirt combo Like mother like son

Elizabeth Hurley wowed social media yet again with her newest post, showing off her talent for pulling off the most chic looks.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley serves peak James Bond in sensational little black dress

The model and actress shared a picture of herself covered in Fendi from head to toe, donning a skin-tight turtleneck crop top, a matching pencil skirt, and an overcoat, all in pastel pink.

The entire look showed off her incredible figure and toned abs. However, the picture was meant to display the handbag she carried, part of the new Fendi Peekaboo collection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up last of summer sun in yellow bikini

Elizabeth shared her love for the brand in the caption, writing: "I have adored @fendi for many a moon, and am thrilled to showcase their glorious Peekaboo bag #fendipeekaboo #fendi #notanad #ijustlovefendi."

Fans were instantly falling head-over-heels for the shot, but no one had a reaction quite like her son, Damian, did.

In the comment section of the post, he coyly wrote: "I wonder who took this?" with a red devil emoji. He even shared his love for the shot on his Instagram Stories, as he wrote: "Wowww Mama," with a sweating face and a burning heart emoji.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian's long locks are gone in new picture – see the shaved look

Clearly Damian wasn't the only one taken by the shot, however, as several fans flocked to the comments to express their love for it as well.

Elizabeth's sensational new shot sparked a reaction from her son Damian

One wrote: "Geez, you are such an unbelievably gorgeous beauty," with another commenting: "The Perfect Woman," and a third adding: "The most beautiful girl in the world."

The mother-son pair are quite close and often shout each other out on social media and attend high fashion events together.

Elizabeth returned the favor recently with a new snapshot that Damian posted on his own Instagram, showing off the same Fendi bag as well.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's latest beach-ready picture gets the sweetest response from son Damian

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini posts lead to happy news for star

Damian posed with the bag as he highlighted his luscious locks, wearing a matching set of black pants and an unbuttoned silk shirt.

The Bedazzled star had just as glorious of a response to her son's own post

His mom gave her stamp of approval in the comments, simply writing: "Glorious," with a string of flame emojis. She shared it on her story as well, saying: "Proud Mama."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.