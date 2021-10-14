Nicole Scherzinger is red carpet ready in the most spectacular gown Va va voom!

Nicole Scherzinger has brought some incredible looks to The Masked Singer stage, but her newest one might be her most glamorous yet.

The singer shared pictures of her latest look for the show, a lavender floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.

The beautiful piece featured a gathering of fabric at the top that accentuated her curves and gave her even more shape and she paired it with loose waves and matching make-up.

Nicole captioned the social media post with: "Date Night got me feeling like… [camera emoji] [star emoji] @TheMaskedSingerFox Tune in right now with me!"

Fans were instantly floored by her appearance and couldn't resist from commenting on how absolutely incredible the judge looked as one wrote: "I never do my homework on wednesdays bc i need to see MY BEAUTIFUL IDOL ON TV LOOKING FABBBBB."

Another said: "Goooossshhh you are so beautiful," with a third commenting: "Ladies and gentlemen, she has arrived and understood the assignment."

Nicole brought the glamor to the show in a floor-length gown

The Pussycat Dolls singer has brought the absolute best of her wardrobe to the new season of the reality singing competition, and recently left fans stunned with a dazzling one.

The fashionista shared a series of posts on her Instagram recently showing off the look, a neon lime green number that fit her to perfection.

She wore a lime green crop top with a shimmery trim, along with a floor-length skirt featuring a slit that went all the way up to her waist, showing off her toned legs and matching undergarments.

"You know it's a PARTY when I've got neon on," she captioned a series of pictures she shared of the outfit, pairing it all with tiny lime green sunnies and hair twisted into buns.

The singer's recent neon look sent her fans into a frenzy

Like always, fans and celebrity friends were immediately in love and rushed to the comments section to praise the singer for bringing her A-game every time.

