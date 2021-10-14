Nicole Scherzinger is red carpet ready in the most spectacular gown

Ahad Sanwari
Nicole Scherzinger brought it to the latest episode of The Masked Singer in spades, wearing a show-stopping curve-hugging gown
Nicole Scherzinger has brought some incredible looks to The Masked Singer stage, but her newest one might be her most glamorous yet.
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is a dancing queen in sensational new bikini video
The singer shared pictures of her latest look for the show, a lavender floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.
The beautiful piece featured a gathering of fabric at the top that accentuated her curves and gave her even more shape and she paired it with loose waves and matching make-up.
WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway
Nicole captioned the social media post with: "Date Night got me feeling like… [camera emoji] [star emoji] @TheMaskedSingerFox Tune in right now with me!"
Fans were instantly floored by her appearance and couldn't resist from commenting on how absolutely incredible the judge looked as one wrote: "I never do my homework on wednesdays bc i need to see MY BEAUTIFUL IDOL ON TV LOOKING FABBBBB."
RELATED: The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more
Another said: "Goooossshhh you are so beautiful," with a third commenting: "Ladies and gentlemen, she has arrived and understood the assignment."
Nicole brought the glamor to the show in a floor-length gown
The Pussycat Dolls singer has brought the absolute best of her wardrobe to the new season of the reality singing competition, and recently left fans stunned with a dazzling one.
The fashionista shared a series of posts on her Instagram recently showing off the look, a neon lime green number that fit her to perfection.
She wore a lime green crop top with a shimmery trim, along with a floor-length skirt featuring a slit that went all the way up to her waist, showing off her toned legs and matching undergarments.
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a string bikini in beautiful waterfront pictures
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning beach vacation view will take your breath away
"You know it's a PARTY when I've got neon on," she captioned a series of pictures she shared of the outfit, pairing it all with tiny lime green sunnies and hair twisted into buns.
The singer's recent neon look sent her fans into a frenzy
Like always, fans and celebrity friends were immediately in love and rushed to the comments section to praise the singer for bringing her A-game every time.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.