Serena Williams stuns in crop-top and mini skirt combo for special date

Serena Williams enjoyed a special day out in the sun wearing an incredible outfit that gave fans a peek at her phenomenal physique.

The tennis star flashed her toned abs as she spent the day at the F1 Grand Prix with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

She wore a black crop-top and a grey knit mini skirt, along with a matching jacket with a pink trim that showed off her curves.

Serena was at the event with her husband supporting the F1 drivers and enjoying a bit of the relatively warm weather along with several other celebrities, like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

She shared pictures from her day on her Instagram Stories, including cameos by model Karlie Kloss, who she rode around on a golf cart with.

Alexis posted a snapshot of the two on his social feed, where they both wore masks and Serena also displayed her colorful manicure.

"Beautiful day for @f1," he wrote in his caption, and fans gushed over the shot as one commented: "Just a man and his wife... living their best life."

Serena stunned at the F1 Grand Prix with her crop-top and mini skirt combo

Another wrote: "So happy to see Serena just live her life," with a third saying: "Y'all look so great together! Lovin' the Love."

The sports icon has been spending several romantic moments with her husband lately and has attended several events with him.

She recently shared that she and Alexis had attended one held by Robin Hood, a nonprofit in New York City, which her husband co-chaired.

Serena left fans absolutely breathless as she supported him wearing a black dress with an asymmetrical hem that featured a crystal fringe that showed off her endless legs.

The couple wowed fans at a philanthropic event that Alexis co-chaired

"Last night @alexisohanian was co chair of the @robinhoodnyc. Was so fun to be his date. So happy you co-chaired such [an] inspiring night….The story continues….," she captioned a shot of the two she posted.

