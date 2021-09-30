Serena Williams is the picture of sophistication in stunning all black ensemble Simply a stunner!

Serena Williams has been spending some time relaxing at home with friends and family, but she hasn't let her style game dip in that time.

The tennis superstar shared a picture of herself from her kitchen as she posed up a storm wearing an elegant outfit. She donned an all black ensemble, consisting of a top, a pencil skirt that went below her knees, and some heels, paired with chains from her own line of jewelry.

She stood leaning against the counter with her pursed lips and simply captioned the snapshot with: "Good morning."

Fans clearly were in agreement that it was the best way to start their day, as one commented: "Let me go get myself together so I can look like that this morning."

Another wrote: "Good morning stunner," with a third adding: "Bawdy sis!!!" One also commented on the outfit, saying: "Black is your colorrrr."

Serena brought the glamor to her picture from home

The sports icon has consistently been nailing each and every outfit she's showcased on her social media of late, whether it's her more stylish or glam looks, or her fantastic beachwear.

She recently gave fans a taste of the receding summer with a beach snap she shared where she got to show off her incredible physique.

Serena wowed fans as she donned a sheer leopard-print mini dress that went right down to her waist, which she used as a cover up for a tiny white string bikini.

She wasn't alone in the photos, however, as she also posed with her daughter Olympia, four, and played with her.

The tennis icon stunned her followers with her beachwear

In the caption, she wrote: "I have been reflecting on my life, and came to the realization that I'm exactly where I am supposed to be. Welcome to my work-cation." She then credited friend Jessica Steindorff who took the photos.

