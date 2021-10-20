Serena Williams leaves fans speculating big news with new date night photo Do you agree with them?

Serena Williams left fans in a state of wonder after she shared a new loved-up date night photo with her husband.

The tennis superstar posed alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian for a picture as she sported a bare face and a loose jacket.

She wore a figure-flattering pink mini dress with a striped pattern and a bow on the front, pairing the look with thigh high boots and her loose curls.

"About last night….," she simply captioned the shot, which got a curious reaction from Alexis who simply commented: "Oh u take photos in color? Weird."

However, many fans took to the comments to wonder whether Serena was in fact pregnant with her second child in the picture, as one wrote: "Y'all bout to have another baby."

Another agreed, saying: "I thought that!" A third added: "second baby pleeaseeee," a sentiment a few others echoed as well.

However, a majority of the comments simply gushed over their adorable pairing as one said: "Alexis always looks so happy to be with the hottest girl in the room," and another added: "Cute couple goals!!!"

The couple's new picture had fans wondering whether there was more to it than meets the eye

The sports icon shares a close bond with her husband, with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Olympia.

The toddler often appears on her mother's Instagram page, whether they're twinning in a stunning set of outfits from Serena's eponymous label, or engaging in household activities together like baking or drawing.

The family often appears on Serena's social media as a unit as well, including a recent set of adorable pictures of the trio which showed how close they are.

She shared multiple pictures of the three looking at the camera while the couple also kissed their daughter.

The family shares an extremely close bond and often highlight it on social media

Serena nodded to their relationship in the caption, writing: "I could not pick just one pic to encapsulate our love for one another."

